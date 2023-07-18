We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
One Photo Story

Aranyani

Photo of Subhajit Naskar Subhajit Naskar18 July 2023
0 190

Nature is a real pillar of the civilization but we deny it. Jungle (Aranya) is the Lungs of Earth. Ancient Native people worshipped Jungle as a Goddess, a mother. But we, the so called civilized society deny it and we are destroying the root of our nature.
Aranyani, The Goddess of Nature, the Jungle goddess is a mother, she never wants to hurt people but her son daughters are hurting her in the daily life….

15/07/2023

Kolkata

India

Tags
Photo of Subhajit Naskar Subhajit Naskar18 July 2023
0 190
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Subhajit Naskar

Subhajit Naskar

(1992), I’m a Kolkata Based Freelance Photographer and blogger. I love to capture every little emotion through my lens. The ever flowing stream of human emotions have had always moved me from inside. For me, raw emotions are much alluring than any other power or construct.
Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Yasir Iqbal | Hundred yards…

9 October 2013

Sit back and relax… its…

16 February 2017

Battle of Sex

10 June 2016

Meditation

6 September 2016

Professional website for your portfolio.

Get a demo
Check Also
Close
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using adblocking plugin in your browser.

We have only placed a few ads from our partners who are helping us pay the running costs of PRIVATE Photo Rewiew website. Please whitelist our website in your adblocking plugin.
😳