Nature is a real pillar of the civilization but we deny it. Jungle (Aranya) is the Lungs of Earth. Ancient Native people worshipped Jungle as a Goddess, a mother. But we, the so called civilized society deny it and we are destroying the root of our nature.

Aranyani, The Goddess of Nature, the Jungle goddess is a mother, she never wants to hurt people but her son daughters are hurting her in the daily life….

Kolkata

India