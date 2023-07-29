AAP Magazine #34 Shapes

We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Our 34th printed issue of AAP Magazine will feature the best projects showcasing the theme “Shapes”. A shape is the form of an object or its external boundary, outline, or external surface. Look around you, observe all the points, lines, patterns or silhouettes that surround us. Square or circle, triangle or hexagon, rectangle or oval, the choice is yours!

Reveal us the elements that abstract into light, texture, shape and shadow!

Send us your images – series preferably- both where shapes may not just influence the pictures, but where it may also be the subject solely. Whether in architecture, portrait, landscape, nude, street or any other form of photography – classic or experimental: we’re open to all genres and we want to discover the best and most interesting photography from all over the world.

