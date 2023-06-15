Black, red, blue, green, light blue, white… These are the colors that come back in my mind when I think to Lanzarote. Eastern isle in the Canaria archipelago; spanish isle but at a little distance to the african coast of Morocco. Isle born and changed by volcanic eruptions, lashed by the waves of the Atlantic Ocean, continually buffeted by ocean winds.

Lanzarote is small, in just over a hour by car you can cross it all. But when you are in its lava fields, formed in the great and last eruption in the year 1730, you have the impression of being in a vast, boundless territory. The small villages of white houses interrupt the black vastness of the lava expanse.

These small villages, with their white houses and almost deserted streets, increase the feeling of vastness of the landscape of Lanzarote. In the fields, courageous crops are protected from the wind with stone walls. On the coast, cliffs alternate with clear sand beaches, black sand beaches, or with pebbles smoothed by the water.

The colorful island surprises with its colors and with its strong and uncontaminated nature. Its vast landscapes hide a small island but surprisingly rich in nature.

2023-05-04 • Lanzarote, Canaria Archipelago (Spain). The Green Lake.

Lanzarote, Canaria Archipelago (Spain). The Los Hervideros cliff.

Lanzarote, Canaria Archipelago (Spain). The Green Lake “Junior”.

Lanzarote, Canaria Archipelago (Spain). The coast near Los Hervideros cliff.

Lanzarote, Canaria Archipelago (Spain). The volcanic rock of the Antigua Rofera.

Lanzarote, Canaria Archipelago (Spain). The coast of Caleton Blanco.

Lanzarote, Canaria Archipelago (Spain). The village of Arrieta.

Lanzarote, Canaria Archipelago (Spain). The village of El Golfo.

Lanzarote, Canaria Archipelago (Spain). The crops in the lava field.