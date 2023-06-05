Advertisement
We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Documentary

Portraits of Life

Photo of Nathanaël Fournier Nathanaël Fournier5 June 2023
0 137

The APAJH (Association Pour Adultes et Jeunes Handicapés) is an organization that cares for people with mental disabilities all over France. Last year, the APAJH of Guéret (the Capital city of the Creuse countryside in the Center of France) asked me to report on the residents outdoor activities.

Mireille playing Connect4.

I had the opportunity to spend several days over 3 months in their company. I decided to work with black-and-white films but I had a problem two days before the beginning of the report : I had an epilepsy seizure and I broke my Leica M4-P ‘s rangefinder. I had to borrow from my sister her Canon AE-1!

Some days I just spent time with the residents near their home. On other days, I accompanied them to town to do the shopping or to visit friends, or just to go for a walk. Most of the time I didn’t even take pictures, I hung around with them waiting for those coming home from work, or I would drop by to see them after a work meeting in town

Portraits of life is the name chosen by the APAJH’s Director for the traveling exhibition that has been produced: this project was presented in a high school and in public establishments here in Creuse.

Michel at the Garden of the Commons in Gueret.
At the Boulodrome, bowling-alley in Gueret.
At the Boulodrome, bowling-alley in Gueret.
Melanie and Tony.
Florent.
Farewell snack.
City walk in Gueret.
Tags
Photo of Nathanaël Fournier Nathanaël Fournier5 June 2023
0 137
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Nathanaël Fournier

Nathanaël Fournier

Born in 1982 in the North of France. I'm now living in the Creuse countryside still looking for everyday moments and streetlife.
Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Nanda Gonzague | Living in…

27 June 2007

Loudblast inside

6 March 2015

Figure – Laurent Goldring

4 February 2020

Franck Bijou | Présences

30 June 2010
Check Also
Close
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using adblocking plugin in your browser.

The revenue we earn by the advertisements is used to manage this website, we request you to whitelist our website in your adblocking plugin.
😳