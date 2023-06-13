Encamisada de Rebordelo

Rebordelo is a Portuguese parish located in the municipality of Vinhais, in the district of Bragança. It has an area of 22,15 km² and a population of 618 inhabitants as of 2011. The parish is composed of two villages: Rebordelo (the parish seat) and Vale de Armeiro.

Every year, on the night of 26 December, the inhabitants perform the “encamisada”. This is a parade that runs through the streets of the village to the sound of bagpipe music. The parade begins with a group of bagpipe players, followed by the masked participants, who dress up as they please and in bizarre costumes, as if it were a Carnival parade. As the “encamisada” runs through the streets of the village, more masked participants join in.

After the parade, the masked participants gather in a small square and dance to the music of the bagpipes. This is a moment of healthy and joyful conviviality among the inhabitants of the village. In 2022, the year I photographed the “encamisada”, it rained during the parade, but nobody gave up and everybody seemed to be happy.

The group of bagpipers opening the parade, Rebordelo, Portugal, 2022.

One of the parade participants spontaneously interacting with the photographer, Rebordelo, Portugal, 2022.

Participants in the streets of the village, Rebordelo, Portugal, 2022.

Some masked people join the parade as the “encamisada” runs through the streets of the village, Rebordelo, Portugal, 2022.

A group of masqueraders during the parade, Rebordelo, Portugal, 2022.