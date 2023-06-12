Advertisement
Beacon light

Seaside Orientation

This is Gulangyu and its nearby location in Xiamen, Fujian Province, China. I have been here several times. Unlike in the past, many people choose to film the streets, urban landscapes, and historical buildings of Gulangyu. And my choices were not these. I took a walk on the island, taking photos while walking. Gradually, I had new ideas. The theme gradually became clearer. Let’s call it orientation.

Beacon light

The water here is the sea. Walking along the seaside, you will see navigation aids at sea. There are many navigation aids on the island that are different from those on land. The traffic lights on land allow vehicles to stop or move. The navigation aid not only has the indication function of preventing hitting rocks, but also can identify direction through positioning, without losing direction. As the tide rises and falls, the beach sometimes emerges from the water, and sometimes it is submerged in the sea.

Beacon light

The rocks on the beach can only be seen supported by oysters when the tide recedes. There is an idiom called ‘rise in groups and attack’. Then the hard rock will completely transform under the bite of the oyster. Standing on the shore, looking from a distance, the tall buildings across the bank are arranged in a picturesque pattern. Large cargo ships or cruise ships can be seen at sea from time to time. You can find your navigation location and locate the docking destination through navigation markers.

Fishing village
Island reef fortress
Domestic waste treatment station
Abandoned beacon lights
Personal Profile of Liu Xuewen (刘学文) Freelance photographer, independent curator. Graduated from Lu Xun Academy of Fine Arts in 1992. From May 2020 to June 2021, he studied contemporary photography at Beijing Correspondence College of Photography. Exhibition: In 2020, the work "Castle" was selected in the Lianzhou International Photography Exhibition. In 2021, "Edge" was selected in Beijing International Photography Week In 2021, his work "Cold Winter" was selected in Pingyao International Photography Exhibition In 2021, "Winter" was selected for Dali International Photography Festival In 2021, his work "Winter" was selected in the 798 Winter Photography Exhibition of Beijing Ying Gallery In 2022, the work "Winter" was published on the UK PUPILSPHERE magazine and website In 2022, the work "Sanjin Remains" was selected in the Incheon International Photography Exhibition, South Korea In 2022, the work "Pine Water" was selected in the fifth Ningbo International Photography Week In 2022, the work "Sanjin Remains" was selected in the 22nd Pingyao International Photography Exhibition Curation: In 2022, he curated the theme exhibition of the new era international photography exhibition, "Everything in the Lens". Three photographers won the silver medal and one photographer won the bronze medal. In 2022, he curated the 22nd Pingyao International Photography Exhibition, the special exhibition "Life Mark"
