One Photo Story

An Unfulfilled Dream of A Boy

Photo of Syed Behesti Hossain Syed Behesti Hossain17 June 2023
The boy in the picture is Sakib. Everyday morning, he comes with his mother. His mother works as a maid in almost every apartment of our building. It was only 3 months of Sakib’s birth when he lost his father who was the only earning member of their family. Since then, they are facing a financial crisis. Which has been a huge barrier in their way. But that barrier couldn’t stop Sakib from dreaming. Watching the huge buildings, sakib wonders how they were built and wishes to do something similar by himself
For that, he has to take education which is not happening due to their poverty. But Sakib strongly believes that one day he will be able to go to school and fulfil his dreams. Completing his studies, he wishes to do something for the welfare of the country.

09/06/2023

DHAKA

Bangladesh

I am syed behesti. I am from dhaka, Bangladesh i am a student of 12th Grade . Photography is my passion . I love to do conceptual and portrait photography and i also love to tell stories .
