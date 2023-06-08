AI project “Schrodinger’s Man”, 2023

I came up with a new term. Schrodinger’s Man is a man living in time of war. He is both alive and not. His life is like a soap bubble that can burst at any moment. I am Schrodinger’s Man. And I don’t know if I’m alive as you’re reading this.

Do I exist now or not?

