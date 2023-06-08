Advertisement
We stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦
AI project “Schrodinger’s Man”, 2023

Photo of Gennadiy Chernega Gennadiy Chernega Follow on Twitter 8 June 2023
0 281

I came up with a new term. Schrodinger’s Man is a man living in time of war. He is both alive and not. His life is like a soap bubble that can burst at any moment. I am Schrodinger’s Man. And I don’t know if I’m alive as you’re reading this.

Do I exist now or not?
Do I exist now or not?
Do I exist now or not?
Do I exist now or not?
Do I exist now or not?
Do I exist now or not?
Do I exist now or not?
Do I exist now or not?
Do I exist now or not?
Do I exist now or not?
Photo of Gennadiy Chernega

Gennadiy Chernega

Ukrainian self-taught artist I use photo, video, gif, screenshot, experiment to tell about my thoughts and feelings
