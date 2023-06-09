Advertisement
Photo Contest

AAP Magazine #33 Nature

Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Follow on Twitter 9 June 2023
Nature Unveiled: Capturing the Splendor of Landscapes, Wildlife, Flora & Fauna

Our 33rd printed issue of AAP Magazine will feature the best projects showcasing the theme “Nature”.

Nature photography is a captivating and diverse genre that focuses on capturing the beauty and essence of the natural world. It encompasses various aspects such as landscapes, wildlife as well as flora and fauna, each offering its own unique charm and opportunities for exploration.

Landscape photography involves capturing the grandeur and vastness of natural environments. It entails showcasing the breathtaking vistas of mountains, rolling hills, serene lakes, cascading waterfalls, dramatic coastlines, as well as abandoned man made structures invaded by vegetation.

Wildlife photography is another prominent aspect of nature photography. It involves photographing animals in their natural habitats, capturing their behavior, movements, and interactions. Wildlife photographers often venture into diverse ecosystems, ranging from lush rainforests to arid deserts, to document the incredible diversity of species.

© Graeme Purdy

Flora and fauna photography delves into the intricate beauty of plants, flowers, and other living organisms. It seeks to capture the details, colors, and textures of vegetation, showcasing the diversity and delicacy of the plant kingdom.

In all these aspects of nature photography, photographers strive to convey the harmony, diversity, and fragility of the natural world. They aim to evoke a sense of wonder, appreciation, and connection with nature, encouraging viewers to develop a deeper understanding and respect for the environment. Through their images, nature photographers inspire conservation efforts and raise awareness about the importance of preserving these natural treasures for future generations.

Please send us a cohesive body of work or portfolio. Only a unified group of photos will be published in AAP Magazine. Images that were previously published in AAP Magazine cannot be submitted again.

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is a professional photographer who specializes in Fine Art Photography. She grew up in Paris, France and in London, UK before she moved to the United States with her family in 2006. She decided to use her knowledge of the photography world to become the curator of the website, All About Photo, which she founded in 2013. Much more than a cultural agenda, All About Photo is a source of information for photographers as well as a showcase platform for talented artists.
