I was born and raised in the North Caucasus, in a small village at the foot of Mount Beshtau. I recently shot my graduation photo project A chant from childhood there.

Our memories are stored not only in the material world. I remember the smell of childhood, the taste, the sound, I remember it by touch.

Dates and events are not as important as the images that we will carry through our lives, which will always resonate in us. childhood images are the most important part of childhood memories, the very feeling of that time. It was interesting for me to try to visually resurrect images-memories from childhood.

Friend.

Drawing.

Firs September.

Grace.

Space.

House.

The gift.

Princes.

Like mother.