A chant from childhood

Ekaterina Kulaeva14 June 2023
I was born and raised in the North Caucasus, in a small village at the foot of Mount Beshtau. I recently shot my graduation photo project A chant from childhood there.

Our memories are stored not only in the material world. I remember the smell of childhood, the taste, the sound, I remember it by touch.
Dates and events are not as important as the images that we will carry through our lives, which will always resonate in us. childhood images are the most important part of childhood memories, the very feeling of that time. It was interesting for me to try to visually resurrect images-memories from childhood.

Friend.
Drawing.
Firs September.
Grace.
Space.
House.
The gift.
Princes.
Like mother.
Treasure.
I am studying in St. Petersburg at the Department of Cinema and Photography. But I was born and grew up in a small village at the foot of a mountain in the North Caucasus. Bugs and spiders crawl over me because I'm not a stranger to them. I love pink, glitter, eroticism, family drama and herbal tea, and running barefoot. Sometimes I shoot experimental video works, documentary photos and staged.
