War is Death

Victory Day parade is celebrated every year. The main holiday of the country. People will take to the streets of the city – children and adults with flags and balloons. Everywhere you can hear military songs, see theatrical productions and even dance a waltz. But war is not a holiday. It ends not with victory, but with broken lives on both sides. It ends with mass graves. In the cemetery, in the silence you can feel the horror of the war.

A sign in front of the entrance to the military burial

In 2011, a military burial was found in the village of Svobodnoye, Kamennogorsk district. Locals were looking for metal to hand over, and found bones. As a local resident of the village recalls: «There were mounds in the forest. We burned pioneer bonfires, collected snowdrops. No one knew that there was a burial there. Back in Soviet times, a family came looking for their dead son. They were brought to the forest, they said: «Well, where is your son buried? We don’t know. They were taken to the officers’ mess, fed and sent home. And then they found it.»

Military burial

Mass grave

Romodin Vladimir Georgievich 1921-1941

Place of birth – Molotov region, Solikamsk. The last place of service is 134 SP. Military rank – Red Army soldier. He was admitted to the hospital on 30.06 1941 with a head wound. He died on 30.06 1941.

Dmitry Prokofievich Kishenkov 1916 – 1941

Place of birth – Oryol region, village of Altukhovka. The last place of service is 313 AP 115 SD. The reason for the departure – died of wounds.

Kaplin Pavel Viktorovich 1912-1941

Place of birth Kuibyshev region. Last place of service 376 SP.

The military rank of a Red Army soldier. He was admitted to the hospital on 2.08.1941 with a wound to the abdomen and spine. He died of wounds on 08/3/1941.

The son of the fighter, Yuri Pavlovich, said that Pavel Viktorovich’s wife did not know that he was dead, she was waiting, so she did not get married anymore.

Sidorevich Grigory Fedorovich 1919-1941

Place of birth – BSSR, Minsk region, village of Chavlya. Military rank – Red Army soldier. He was the eldest child in a large family: 5 brothers and 2 sisters.

In 1940 he joined the army, served in Leningrad. In 1941, he came home on vacation.

He was admitted to the hospital with a head wound. He died on the same day. At the end of July 1941, Grigory’s parents received a letter that he was missing.

Levan G. Gegeshidze 1918-1941

Place of birth – Georgian SSR. Last place of service 576 SP. The military rank of a Red Army soldier. Levan went to war in the early days, was drafted by the Tbilisi military enlistment office. He was admitted to the hospital on 08.08.1941 with a wound in the abdomen and lower back. He died of his wounds on the same day.