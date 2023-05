Every Mountain and Forest has a guardian. Sometimes these guardians are large and sometimes they are small. Sometimes they make their presence known and sometimes you’ll never see them or know they’re there. But they are all mighty. And when you see them you will know that you are in the presence of one of nature’s greatest protectors. On Mount Rainier in Washington, King Chonk holds that title. He is tiny, he is fierce, he is chonky. And he is The King!

