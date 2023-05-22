Four young women dressed in traditional kimonos celebrate their official coming of age, which in Japan is age twenty.

The scene is Kyoto’s Garden of Fine Arts, where classics from the western canon are reproduced in a modernist setting. The women poise for a photographer below, creating an uncanny harmony with Leonardo da Vinci’s last Supper.

Kyoto is famous for its traditional Shinto shrines and Buddhist temples, cherry blossoms and illusive Geisha, but these young women gaze towards the west, faraway hills remaining always greener.

Kyoto

Japan