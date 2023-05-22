Advertisement
Coming of age

Photo of Ken Kavanagh Ken Kavanagh22 May 2023
Four young women dressed in traditional kimonos celebrate their official coming of age, which in Japan is age twenty.

The scene is Kyoto’s Garden of Fine Arts, where classics from the western canon are reproduced in a modernist setting. The women poise for a photographer below, creating an uncanny harmony with Leonardo da Vinci’s last Supper.

Kyoto is famous for its traditional Shinto shrines and Buddhist temples, cherry blossoms and illusive Geisha, but these young women gaze towards the west, faraway hills remaining always greener.

15/04/2022

Kyoto

Japan

Photo of Ken Kavanagh

Ken Kavanagh

1970, I am a freelance professional graphic designer and amateur photographer currently living a nomadic lifestyle.

