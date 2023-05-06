Advertisement
International Photography Awards

AAP Magazine #32 B&W

6 May 2023
Our 32nd printed issue of AAP Magazine will feature the best projects showcasing the theme “Black and White”.

Black and white photography evokes poetry, nostalgia. The timelessness of black and white images focuses on its subjects, highlights contrasts, lines and enhances the power of light.

Reveal yourself!

“In black and white there are more colors than color photography, because you are not blocked by any colors so you can use your experiences, your knowledge, and your fantasy, to put colors into black and white.”

Anders Petersen

Send us your images – series preferably- celebrating the beauty and the power of black and white photography. Whether in portrait, landscape, nude, street or any other form of photography – classic or experimental: we’re open to all genres and we want to discover the best and most interesting photography from all over the world.

Winners will receive $1,000 in cash awards, their winning image(s) or full portfolio published in AAP Magazine#32, extensive press coverage and global recognition.

All winners will have their work published in the 32nd printed issue of AAP Magazine, a free copy of the magazine and their portfolio showcased in the Winners Gallery of www.all-about-photo.com.

1st Place winner
Cash Prize: $500 (US Dollars).
Exclusive interview and winning image(s) or portfolio published in AAP Magazine, Volume 32: B&W
One free copy of AAP Magazine that will be for sale and distributed on Blurb.com
Winning work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo

2nd Place Winner
Cash Prize: $300 (US Dollars).
Winning image(s) or portfolio in AAP Magazine, Volume 32: B&W
One free copy of AAP Magazine that will be for sale and distributed on Blurb.com
Winning work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo

3rd Place Winner
Cash Prize: $200 (US Dollars).
Winning image(s) or portfolio published in AAP Magazine, Volume 32: B&W
One free copy of AAP Magazine that will be for sale and distributed on Blurb.com
Winning work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo

Particular Merit Mention
The next twelve winners (ranked from 4 to 15) will have their best image(s) or portfolio published in AAP Magazine Vol.32.

© Jo Fields
Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is a professional photographer who specializes in Fine Art Photography. She grew up in Paris, France and in London, UK before she moved to the United States with her family in 2006. She decided to use her knowledge of the photography world to become the curator of the website, All About Photo, which she founded in 2013. Much more than a cultural agenda, All About Photo is a source of information for photographers as well as a showcase platform for talented artists.

