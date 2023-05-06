AAP Magazine #32 B&W

Our 32nd printed issue of AAP Magazine will feature the best projects showcasing the theme “Black and White”.

Black and white photography evokes poetry, nostalgia. The timelessness of black and white images focuses on its subjects, highlights contrasts, lines and enhances the power of light.

Reveal yourself!

“In black and white there are more colors than color photography, because you are not blocked by any colors so you can use your experiences, your knowledge, and your fantasy, to put colors into black and white.” Anders Petersen

Send us your images – series preferably- celebrating the beauty and the power of black and white photography. Whether in portrait, landscape, nude, street or any other form of photography – classic or experimental: we’re open to all genres and we want to discover the best and most interesting photography from all over the world.

Winners will receive $1,000 in cash awards, their winning image(s) or full portfolio published in AAP Magazine#32, extensive press coverage and global recognition.

All winners will have their work published in the 32nd printed issue of AAP Magazine, a free copy of the magazine and their portfolio showcased in the Winners Gallery of www.all-about-photo.com.

1st Place winner

Cash Prize: $500 (US Dollars).

Exclusive interview and winning image(s) or portfolio published in AAP Magazine, Volume 32: B&W

One free copy of AAP Magazine that will be for sale and distributed on Blurb.com

Winning work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo

2nd Place Winner

Cash Prize: $300 (US Dollars).

Winning image(s) or portfolio in AAP Magazine, Volume 32: B&W

One free copy of AAP Magazine that will be for sale and distributed on Blurb.com

Winning work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo

3rd Place Winner

Cash Prize: $200 (US Dollars).

Winning image(s) or portfolio published in AAP Magazine, Volume 32: B&W

One free copy of AAP Magazine that will be for sale and distributed on Blurb.com

Winning work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo

Particular Merit Mention

The next twelve winners (ranked from 4 to 15) will have their best image(s) or portfolio published in AAP Magazine Vol.32.