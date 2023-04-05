Advertisement
International Photography Awards

Win an online exhibition in May 2023

Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Follow on Twitter 5 April 2023
Get International Exposure and Connect with Industry Insiders, Art Collectors and Potential Buyers
Each month an amazing photographer will be awarded a Solo Exhibition in our new dedicated showroom pages. Next exhibition dates: May 1-31, 2023

We want to showcase incredible work. Photography that awakens our imagination, transforms our way of thinking, or simply resonates with who we are.

The Solo Exhibition enables you to reach a wider audience through our independent magazine that has become one of the most vibrant portals of photography on the web.

The Solo Exhibition competition is open to any category of photography or subject matter. Photojournalism, street photography, artistic photography, portrait, nudes, landscapes, nature, wildlife, urban, architecture, fashion, fine art, or documentary photography, the subject doesn’t matter, unleash your creativity!

© Harvey Castro, Winner Solo Exhibition February 2023

Whether you are a professional photographer or a photography enthusiast, please send us a cohesive body of work or portfolio.
Only a unified group of photos will be published as a solo exhibition.
Make your online photo gallery stand out. Submit one project or a body of work that showcases unity.

You can submit between 6 and 16 images for a flat fee of $45!
The Solo Exhibition is an amazing promotional tool designed to showcase your work worldwide!
Juror: Christy Karpinski, Founder and editor of F-Stop Magazine

Online Solo Exhibition
Final Deadline is April 18, 2023
Enter Competition – All About Photo (United States)

Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is a professional photographer who specializes in Fine Art Photography. She grew up in Paris, France and in London, UK before she moved to the United States with her family in 2006. She decided to use her knowledge of the photography world to become the curator of the website, All About Photo, which she founded in 2013. Much more than a cultural agenda, All About Photo is a source of information for photographers as well as a showcase platform for talented artists.

