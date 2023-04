Emmy Award winner and freelance photographer, producer and occasional DP, covering the Western Hemisphere and sometimes other parts of the world while also pursuing personal documentary projects. Focusing on under-reported issues and current events, documenting social issues and humanitarian crisis in conflict-affected societies. Born in El Salvador, Central America but immigrated to the United States during the mid-1980?s settling in Los Angeles, California. I also work on long-term projects around the world, especially in the ongoing post-conflict situation in my native country of El Salvador. I believe that the role of a photojournalist becomes more important when you hear the testimonies of a victim or when you witness the harm one human being causes another.