The Emmy award-winning Producer-Director, Writer, and Photographer, Daniel Sackheim presents his project “Unseen’ in our Showroom for the entire month of April 2023.

His career in film and television spans over 30 years, resulting in a highly regarded body of work including some of television’s most critically acclaimed series, and includes such titles as True Detective, Game of Thrones, The Americans, The Leftovers, and Jack Ryan, to name a few. After completing work on the 2019 HBO series, Lovecraft Country, Dan co-founded Bedrock Entertainment which develops and produces premium content for streaming and cable platforms.

Dan’s Photography, is best known for its Black & White noirish visions of contemporary urban life. His current project, Unseen, takes much of its inspiration from the cinematic language of Film Noir and Filmmaker Alan J. Pakula’s, thriller trilogy: Klute, The Parallax View and All the President’s Men. Other influences include the renowned realest painter, Edward Hopper, whose paintings have been variously described as representations of loneliness, alienation melancholy, or solitude

© Daniel Sackheim

He explains his project ‘Unseen’:

As a child, I was terrified of the dark. So fearful was I of what could be hiding under the bed, or lurking within the dark recesses of my closet, that I regularly slept with the light on. The irony is not lost on me that I now find myself inexplicably drawn to the back streets and dark alleyways of anonymous cities to the point of obsession. This curiosity is rooted in a need to dig at the surface to discover what lies just beneath it, unseen. Inspired by the visual language of Film Noir, this body of work explores isolated fragments of subjects once there but now gone, as a mean of shining a light on what is hidden, if only for an instant.

© Daniel Sackheim

Online Photo Exhibition: Unseen by Daniel Sackheim

Photo Exhibition – Dates: April 1 – 30, 2023

© Daniel Sackheim