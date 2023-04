Reflection of light in darkness

Reveals the capital of a nation

Still standing.

Wounded but not broken,

Marked with blood-stained tears

Cracked and scarred from years of strife.

Succeeding 247 prances around the Sun,

Bruised and flawed from tough battles won;

Yet, we endure—we march on:

The everlasting land of the free,

Home of the brave.

Shaped and strengthened by remnants

Of our past.

Washington, DC

United States