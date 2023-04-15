Advertisement
We stand with 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Photo Exhibition

Patriarchal Sabbath

Photo of Monika K. Adler Monika K. Adler15 April 2023
0 105

Photography exhibition ‘Patriarchal Sabbath’ by Monika K. Adler is a part of an online programme of the Auckland Festival of Photography 2023 in New Zealand.

Patriarchal Sabbath is an allegory of resistance against gender inequality. Women must unleash themselves from the “male-shaped symbolic order.” Contemporary, atheistic, consumer societies are, at heart, the same as religious theocracies; all good people, still controlled by patriarchal coding. Violence and abuse against women remains endemic. Sex, services, and supply; this is what the system requires from women. But to make genuine progress, women must create a new, female symbolic order that re-shapes social-cooperation, roles, and prejudices, builds new kinds of relationships among women, and puts our forgotten goddesses back on their pedestals.

Online Photo Exhibition: Patriarchal Sabbath
Auckland Festival of Photography
1 May – 11 June 2023
Online Exhibition URL →

Patriarchal Sabbath, © Monika K. Adler.

© Monika K. Adler.

© Monika K. Adler.

Photo of Monika K. Adler Monika K. Adler15 April 2023
0 105
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Monika K. Adler

Monika K. Adler

Monika K. Adler is photographer and film director known for her challenging and provocative photography and experimental films. Her works have shown in hundreds of film festivals, art museums and galleries worldwide. In 2018 she was nominated to a Hundred Heroines - The Royal Photographic Society's Award. She is currently working on her debut feature film SICK BACCHUS.

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Special place, in contact with…

14 October 2021

Carnival

17 July 2020

Roger Gaess | They will…

5 June 2014

Islam In Cuba

15 March 2021
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using adblocking plugin in your browser.

The revenue we earn by the advertisements is used to manage this website, we request you to whitelist our website in your adblocking plugin.
😳