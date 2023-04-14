Discover the winners of All About Photo Awards 2023

All About Photo is delighted to announce this year’s winners of All About Photo Awards 2023, recognizing the best single images from photographers around the world.

Visionary photographers from around the world, both professional and amateur, shared their unique perspectives and competed for international recognition as the next “Photographer of the Year,” $10,000 in cash prizes and publication in the printed magazine “Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2023’

A panel of 8 expert jurors, including Lisa Kristine (Humanitarian Photographer), Harvey Stein (Photographer, Teacher, Lecturer, Author and Curator), Ann Jastrab (Executive Director, Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, CA), Balwin Lee (Photographer, Teacher), Marcus Yam (Los Angeles Times foreign correspondent and staff photographer, Winner All About Photo Awards 2022), Francesca Hummler (Photographer, Community Manager at Der Greif Magazine), Kenneth Dickerman (Photographer, Photo Assignment Editor for the Washington Post) and Sandrine Hermand-Grisel (Photographer, Founder & Editor of All About Photo) have evaluated thousands of entries from all over the world. Now in its 8th year, All About Photo Awards – The Mind’s Eye has become a reference for discovering new talents and celebrating outstanding photographers. The jurors selected 39 winners who come from 18 different countries and across 5 continents.

Most of this year’s submissions were in color as are four of the five winning images. Many submitted images to this year’s competition reflected on the catastrophic events happening in the world, including the war in Ukraine, but in the end, only two images out of the 45 selected are about the conflict. It seems that the jurors were drawn to lighter images. Overall, this year’s selection seems less emotional and focuses more heavily on strong aesthetics.

The winning image by Indonesian photographer Priyo Widiyanto feature the Indonesian National Wheelchair Basketball Team in the middle of an intense match where the decisive and winning shot is about to be thrown. In a dynamic composition where the action is frozen by the photographer, two opponents, almost symmetrical to one another, are lifting their wheelchairs with all their might in an attempt to stop the shot. It is a powerful image of resilience.

The other four winning images are also very dynamic in their composition. The image by Haikun Liang shows a man running away from an explosion. Raul Cacho Oses captured cavaliers galloping while performing a Tbourida in Morocco. Andrea Bettancini photographed children running and diving into the port of Stone Town (Zanzibar, Tanzania) while Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra created an almost unbelievable shot of a diver in the sky in front of the Guggenheim Museum during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Bilbao (Spain).

The winner and Photographer of the Year 2023 is Priyo Widiyanto (Indonesia) with his image “The Winning Shoot”

1 – The Winning Shoot, © Priyo Widiyanto

The second-place winner is Haikun Liang (China), the third-place winner is Raul Cacho Oses (Spain), the fourth-place winner Andrea Bettancini (Italy) and the fifth-place winner is Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra (Spain).

2 – Destroy Together, © Haikun Liang

3 – Tbourida, the final run, from the series “Morocco: Lights, Souk, and Action”, © Raul Cacho Oses

4 – Cruise Passengers, © Andrea Bettancini

The other winning photographers are: Deba Prasad Roy (India), Joseph-Philippe Bevillard (Ireland), Laurie Freitag (United States), Mateusz Zurowski (Poland), Gavin Libotte (Australia), Tony Law (Australia), Tariq Zaidi (United Kingdom), Tommaso Vecchi (Italy), Matt McClain (United States), Emily Fisher (United States), Patricia McElroy (United States), Stefano Rosselli (Italy), Maria Bratan (Republic of Moldova), Alejandro Martinez Velez (Spain), Guy Chapellier (France), Ingmar Björn Nolting (Germany), Mauro De Bettio (Italy), Supratim Bhattacharjee (India), Azim Khan Ronnie (Bangladesh), Rico X. (Grenada/United Arab Emirates), Rebecca Moseman (United States), Pedro Jarque Krebs (Peru), Baptiste Hugnet (France), Natalya Saprunova (Russia/France), Mitchell Anolik (United States), Wendy Stone (United States), Wen Hua Chen (Taiwan), Muhammad Amdad Hossain (Bangladesh), Klaus Lenzen (Germany), Shahriar Farzana (Bangladesh), Frank Machalowski (Germany), Susanne Middelberg (Netherlands), Huaifeng Li (China) and Whitney Dafoe (United States)

The top 5 winners will be awarded $10,000.

