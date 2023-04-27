Advertisement
One Photo Story

Aftermath of fire at Bangabazar Market in Dhaka

Photo of Monirul Alam Monirul Alam Follow on Twitter 27 April 2023
A general view is seen after a fire broke out at the cloth market of Bangabazar Shopping Complex, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 07 April 2023. According to Fire Service and Civil Defense, a fire broke out at the cloth market of Bangabazar Shopping Complex on 04 April. At list fifty firefighting units worked with support from the army, navy, air force, police, ansar and Border Guard Bangladesh teams to control the blaze. The reason behind the fire is yet to be determined and no immediate casualties were reported. Fire service and Dhaka South City Corporation formed two separate committees to find out the cause of the fire.The incident was one of the most costly non-fatal fire disasters in the history of Bangladesh ever recorded. It took 600 firefighters from across Dhaka city 6 hours for a record 50 units of the fire service to bring the fire ‘under control’, and 75 hours to completely extinguish.

07/04/2023

Dhaka

Bangladesh

© Monirul Alam
Tags
Photo of Monirul Alam

Monirul Alam

MONIRUL ALAM Photojournalist, Filmmaker & Lecturer from Bangladesh. He born in Old Dhaka, Bangladesh 1975. He took up photography in 1994. His work has been published in prestigious national and international publications, such as The Guardian, Time Magazine, The Washington Post, The Telegraph, Chicago Tribune, Time Light Box, Wall Street Journal, Al Jazeera, NY Times Lens Blog, Newsweek, MSNBC, National Geographic Your Short, The Daily Prothom Alo, The Observers France 24, Private Magazine, Animal Planet Channel.

