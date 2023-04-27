Aftermath of fire at Bangabazar Market in Dhaka

A general view is seen after a fire broke out at the cloth market of Bangabazar Shopping Complex, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 07 April 2023. According to Fire Service and Civil Defense, a fire broke out at the cloth market of Bangabazar Shopping Complex on 04 April. At list fifty firefighting units worked with support from the army, navy, air force, police, ansar and Border Guard Bangladesh teams to control the blaze. The reason behind the fire is yet to be determined and no immediate casualties were reported. Fire service and Dhaka South City Corporation formed two separate committees to find out the cause of the fire.The incident was one of the most costly non-fatal fire disasters in the history of Bangladesh ever recorded. It took 600 firefighters from across Dhaka city 6 hours for a record 50 units of the fire service to bring the fire ‘under control’, and 75 hours to completely extinguish.

Dhaka

Bangladesh