AAP Magazine #31 “Portrait” invites photographers to explore humanity in each of us. From the classic studio portraits to the rise of the selfie, the best portraits give a glimpse into somebody’s soul, a connection formed across countries, cultures and ages.

We seek the submission of photographs that celebrate the aesthetic and conceptual considerations involved in the creation of the portrait: celebrate diversity, creativity, honesty and self-expression. Studio portraits, candid street shots, self-portraits, conceptual and fine art all welcome. With 7.57 billion people to choose from around the world, show us the ones that matter to you.

All genres, capture types, color and B&W, traditional and non-traditional photographic and digital post-production processes are welcome for submission.

Applications will be assessed on three criteria: creativity, originality and the visual / emotional impact of the image. The winners will be announced on All About Photo and social media.

Please send us a cohesive body of work or portfolio. Only a unified group of photos will be published in AAP Magazine.

Winners will receive $1,000 in cash awards, their winning image(s) or full portfolio published in AAP Magazine #31, extensive press coverage and global recognition.

All winners will have their work published in the 31st printed issue of AAP Magazine, a free copy of the magazine and their portfolio showcased in the Winners Gallery of www.all-about-photo.com.

© Caesar Lima

1st Place winner

Cash Prize: $500 (US Dollars).

Exclusive interview and winning image(s) or portfolio published in AAP Magazine, Volume 31: PORTRAIT

One free copy of AAP Magazine that will be for sale and distributed on Blurb.com

Winning work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo

2nd Place Winner

Cash Prize: $300 (US Dollars).

Winning image(s) or portfolio in AAP Magazine, Volume 31: PORTRAIT

One free copy of AAP Magazine that will be for sale and distributed on Blurb.com

Winning work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo

3rd Place Winner

Cash Prize: $200 (US Dollars).

Winning image(s) or portfolio published in AAP Magazine, Volume 31: PORTRAIT

One free copy of AAP Magazine that will be for sale and distributed on Blurb.com

Winning work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo

Particular Merit Mention

The next seventeenth winners (ranked from 4 to 20) will have their best image(s) or portfolio published in AAP Magazine Volume 31: Portrait

They will receive one free copy of the magazine that will be for sale and distributed on Blurb.com and their portfolio showcased in the Winners Gallery of www.all-about-photo.com

International Photography Awards: AAP Magazine #31 Portrait

Final Deadline is April 25, 2023

⇢ Enter Competition – All About Photo (United States)