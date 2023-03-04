Advertisement
Surrealism

Wonderland Affair

Photo of Valeria Pierini Valeria Pierini4 March 2023
I approached the Arctic undergoing its visual and scientific-literary charm.

In deepening my knowledge of it through anthropology and non-fiction texts, I get confirmation that halting my analysis at climate change and heavenly scenarios did not bring justice to this region, on which a huge amount of narrative remains too often rooted to hearsay, rhetoric or newspaper headlines; a land, in fact, celebrated as the ‘last paradise’ as much as a victim of colonial abuse and socially shared clichés.

Working with docu-fiction – entirely remotely – through found photography, manipulation and writing, I mixed legends and imaginary glimpses, in which I staged true events – even tragedies and environmental disasters – trying to give my version of Arctic, which starts from reality but where the line between retinal reality and fiction is blurred.

Norðri #1 – 2021 –
North-West-Passage – 2021 –
Untitled #5 – 2021 –
Kamtchaka – 2021
Arctichenge – 2021
Wood-Cross – 2021
Samalia – 2021
Norðri #2
Photo of Valeria Pierini

Valeria Pierini

Valeria Pierini, 1984, is a young Italian artist graduated in Mass Communication at University of Perugia. Through photography and video, Valeria works on the themes of the dream, philosophy and literature. She teaches photography and has exhibited in numerous solo and group exhibitions in Italy and abroad. His works have been widely selected in many festivals and competitions and published by many magazines.

