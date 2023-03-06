Día de Muertos, The Day of The Dead, is a traditional Mexican festival to honor the dead, with a long history, discovered more than 500 years ago, when the Spaniards arrived in Mexico and colonized it. It is known that initially, the Spaniards used many ways to abolish this custom that lasted at least 3,000 years, but this festival still exists today, proving its undying vitality.

I was fascinated when I watched the cartoon film “Coco” and decided to go to Mexico to shoot the Día de Muertos (The Day of the Dead). When I first came to the festival, I had an unforgettable feeling about the image of skulls everywhere.

Mexicans say the skulls symbolizes death and rebirth. They believe that the body is temporary and the soul is eternal. The souls after leaving the body will gather in an eternal place to rest and wait for the day when they can return to earth to visit their relatives. For them, life is just a dream and death is a continuation, so instead of fearing death, people accept it for granted.

November 4, 2022: Oaxaka (Mexico).

October 31, 2022: Mexico city (Mexico)

November, 2, 2022: Mexico city (Mexico)

October 31, 2022: Mexico city (Mexico)

October 31, 2022: Mexico city (Mexico)

Smile with the dead 06: October 31, 2022: Mexico city (Mexico)

October 31, 2022: Mexico city (Mexico)

November 4, 2022: Oaxaka (Mexico).