Smile with the dead

Photo of Viet Van Tran Viet Van Tran6 March 2023
Día de Muertos, The Day of The Dead, is a traditional Mexican festival to honor the dead, with a long history, discovered more than 500 years ago, when the Spaniards arrived in Mexico and colonized it. It is known that initially, the Spaniards used many ways to abolish this custom that lasted at least 3,000 years, but this festival still exists today, proving its undying vitality.

I was fascinated when I watched the cartoon film “Coco” and decided to go to Mexico to shoot the Día de Muertos (The Day of the Dead). When I first came to the festival, I had an unforgettable feeling about the image of skulls everywhere.

Mexicans say the skulls symbolizes death and rebirth. They believe that the body is temporary and the soul is eternal. The souls after leaving the body will gather in an eternal place to rest and wait for the day when they can return to earth to visit their relatives. For them, life is just a dream and death is a continuation, so instead of fearing death, people accept it for granted.

November 4, 2022: Oaxaka (Mexico).
October 31, 2022: Mexico city (Mexico)
November, 2, 2022: Mexico city (Mexico)
October 31, 2022: Mexico city (Mexico)
October 31, 2022: Mexico city (Mexico)
Smile with the dead 06: October 31, 2022: Mexico city (Mexico)
October 31, 2022: Mexico city (Mexico)
November 4, 2022: Oaxaka (Mexico).
November 4, 2022: Oaxaka (Mexico).
Photo of Viet Van Tran

Viet Van Tran

Viet Van Tran was born 1971 in Ha Noi, Viet Nam and received a Cultural Bachelor degree from Ha Noi Cultural University in 1996. Upon graduating he began a career in journalism. Most recently he is a special reporter for Lao Dong Newspaper-one of the largest newspaper in Vietnam. He has had 10 solo exhibitions, including “My mum” in Photometria (Greece) and has been a part of over 70 group exhibitions in Asia, Europe and the USA, including “Fifth Exposure Annual Awards” at Louver Museum, Paris, France (digital). He also won over 100 international photo prizes such as Px3 (France), IPA, Master Cup, Art of Photography Show (US), MIFA (Russian), TIFA (Japan), ND Awards, Travel Photographer of the Year, Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year, Pollux annua Award (UK), etc. His pictures were published in many book & magazines as Mythography Vol.1, Vol.2, Urban Unveil Vol.1, 2, 3, 4 (Italia), Peace (London, England), Time of Corona Vo.2 (Los Angeles, US),Obscura, Lenscratch, Journal (US), Photo (France), Silvershotz (Australia), Dodho (Spain), Getinspired (Neitherland), F-Stop (US), etc. And several images were featured in Saatchi collection as Contemporary Photography, Faces... Featured in almost 450 Vietnamese newspaper articles and the object of many interviews on Vietnamese cultural and arts programmes on Vietnamese television.

