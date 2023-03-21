Advertisement
Silvesterchlausen

Photo of Oliver Stegmann Oliver Stegmann21 March 2023
Silvesterchlausen is the name of the Saint Sylvester’s Day festivities in Appenzell, Switzerland. A Silvesterklaus (or Silvesterchlaus in Swiss German) therefore is a masked person taking part in these activities and thus contributing to keep the Chlausen tradition alive.

A Silvesterklaus or New Year’s Mummer is dressed up as a Saint Sylvester or New Year’s Eve character. In the reformed half-canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden, the turn of the year is still celebrated in this way two times – on December 31st and again according to the Julian calendar on January 13th. The Silvesterkläuse put on their amazing costumes and, ringing huge bells and singing a slow yodel, wander in small groups from house to house, to wish the people a happy new year.

Silvesterchlausen, Urnäsch, Switzerland, January 13, 2023
Photo of Oliver Stegmann

Oliver Stegmann

Born in 1970 in Basel, Switzerland. Black and White Documentary and Street Photography. Participated in various workshops of well-known photographers such as Mary Ellen Mark, Anders Petersen or Ernesto Bazan. Winner of various awards in international photographic contests. Long-term project and book on the life of Circus artists behind the scenes.

