Shadow of war

I am a composer, photographer, journalist and writer. I create music being inspired by “images in action” or by memories emerging from old, forgotten photos… Inversely, when I shoot pictures I get carried away by the ‘sound of life’. Photos are witnesses of a past / present that leaves inseparable and unique traces of experience in all of us. Behind any picture there’s an ‘invitation to life’, to an experience which almost regenerates itself miraculously, like when you relisten to a beautiful melody coming from the past. And that music always sounds powerful and amazing, because it’s moving yourself just like the first time you listened to it. This is what I call “power of Music”. This is what I also call “power of Phography”.