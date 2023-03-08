Advertisement
Shadow of war

Photo of Gianluca John Attanasio Gianluca John Attanasio8 March 2023
War annihilates the principles of Peace, while it strengthens the memories of what the heart loved, hoped and regretted… War lays bare fears. In the meantime it hinders the flourishing of all hope. War is a “black book” where the horror of nights of fire is signed in blood. War is always wrong. And the soldier is just a small pawn lost in the madness of governments. War is a crumpled family photo that the soldier holds in his hands amidst a deafening noise of bombs and heavy artillery. War takes away, blinds, and discourages. And in the end it kills the future of those who only wanted to live.

Photo of Gianluca John Attanasio

Gianluca John Attanasio

I am a composer, photographer, journalist and writer. I create music being inspired by “images in action” or by memories emerging from old, forgotten photos… Inversely, when I shoot pictures I get carried away by the ‘sound of life’. Photos are witnesses of a past / present that leaves inseparable and unique traces of experience in all of us. Behind any picture there’s an ‘invitation to life’, to an experience which almost regenerates itself miraculously, like when you relisten to a beautiful melody coming from the past. And that music always sounds powerful and amazing, because it’s moving yourself just like the first time you listened to it. This is what I call “power of Music”. This is what I also call “power of Phography”.

