Shadow of war

War annihilates the principles of Peace, while it strengthens the memories of what the heart loved, hoped and regretted… War lays bare fears. In the meantime it hinders the flourishing of all hope. War is a “black book” where the horror of nights of fire is signed in blood. War is always wrong. And the soldier is just a small pawn lost in the madness of governments. War is a crumpled family photo that the soldier holds in his hands amidst a deafening noise of bombs and heavy artillery. War takes away, blinds, and discourages. And in the end it kills the future of those who only wanted to live.
