Popular participation – Getxophoto festival

Photo of Lucia Janto Lucia Janto10 March 2023
This is an open format for all those who want to participate in the Festival by sending a single photo according to the theme proposed for each edition.

WHAT

This call for entries revolves around the theme “Pause!” We want each participant to send us ONE photograph related to the idea of pausing, reflecting on this fast-paced world and demanding the right to be unproductive.

WHO

Anyone who wishes to participate, whether amateur or professional, may do so. If you are a child, with the permission of your parents.

HOW

By filling in the entry form on the Getxophoto website and sending a SINGLE image to getxophoto@gmail.com. It must be a jpg file with a minimum resolution of 1024 x 682 pixels and a minimum weight of 2 MB.

WHEN

The deadline is March 31st, 2023. The list of those selected will be made public on April 21th, 2023.

WHERE

All the photographs received will be edited into a video that will be available on the website throughout the month of the Festival. Some of them (selected by the organisers according to the suitability of the format and the venue) will be exhibited in the shop windows of Algortako Dendak and a guide will be published with both the selected images and the shops, in order to offer a route for those who want to enjoy a photographic tour.

More info: GetxoPhoto 2023

CMYKrtist
Tags
Photo of Lucia Janto

Lucia Janto

Photographer and Head of contents in GETXOPHOTO Photography Festival.

