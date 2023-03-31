In the City, in addition to landscapes, non-places or famous and much-photographed squares, there are the passers-by: unknown people intent on doing things, or simply passing by where the photographer’s eye sees them and catches a gesture, a juxtaposition, an expression or a setting that transforms them from irrelevant ghosts into images, metaphors or whatever else passes through his head.

It could be two white-haired heads looking like balls on the verge of sliding down an inclined plane, or pilgrims in Rome for the Pope’s funeral, in their Bavarian costumes, a stranger tying his shoe on the forecourt of the University, half-hidden by the shadows and lights of sunset, or two seated people who turn their backs on each other in a desolate environment, an oblique gaze transports them out of the banal reality in which they find themselves, and makes an image that is now ironic, now melancholic, but always betrays a certain sense of estrangement, the sense of not being exactly right, in the right place.

Rampant horses, unaware of the absurd. Rome, Borgo Pio, January 5th 2023.

Bavarian masquerade for the Pope’s funeral. Rome, Vicolo D’Orfeo, January 5th 2023.

With downcast eyes. Rome, Via Panfilo Castaldi, January 11th 2023.

Inclined plane. Rome, Via Monserrato, January 12th 2023.

Spiderman, but nobody knows it. Rome, Borgo Pio, January 19th 2023.

Claustrophobia. Rome, Via dell’Aeroporto, January 25th 2023.

Toothache. Rome, Villa Borghese gardens, January 26th 2023.

Tying one’s shoes at sunset. Rome, Piazzale Aldo Moro, January 31th 2023.

Nocturne at Termini Station. Rome, Piazza dei Cinquecento, January 31th 2023.