We stand with 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
‘Parts of Life’ with Mourning Flowers

Photo of Eran Gilat & Sefi Sendik Eran Gilat & Sefi Sendik2 March 2023
“Parts of Life and morning flowers”, still-life photography study, celebrates the presence of body organs, which are essential for vitality! Frequently these scenes are accompanied by beautiful altered mourning and grieving flowers. Flowers are frequently part of a grave scene; burial locations are surrounded by flowers!

Recently fragility of life was highly pronounced by certain global events like the Covid viruses plague and the world unrest circumstances, such as the Ukraine crisis. Too many graves were recently excavated, with no rational reasoning. Flesh was not respected and flowers were under demand…. Highly requested!  Unfortunately, not for frequent celebrations!

Mostly for cemeteries or improvised burial locations!

This photography study emphasizes the fragility of life and cultures. Fortunately, enough, the covid calamity followed by a great achievement of scientific research in devising novel routes of vaccination, expressed by the anti-Covid abrupt immunization development.

However, no remedy for the Ukraine crisis with its numerous casualties, accentuates the emergent necessity for decent sensible and humanitarian international leaders.

P.S. All flesh specimens are collected in meat markets. No sacrifice is acceptable!

Eran Gilat & Sefi Sendik

Brief biography of project authors: Eran Gilat and Sefi Sendik Eran Gilat is a neuroscientist and fine art photographer. Eran is engaged for many years in fine art photography. His ‘Life Science’ "still life" project was vastly presented in solo and group exhibitions in galleries and museums around the world. The study was published by numerous platforms, such as world photography magazines, newspapers and wired media platforms. ‘Life Science’ Photography book was generously published by Kehrer Verlag, Heidelberg. Sefi Sendik is an artist and entrepreneur. Sefi's art is presented by YAIR Art Gallery of Tel Aviv, Israel. His work is characterized by the use of diverse materials, and the mixtures of colors, textures, and structures. This allows him to create works that presents the dialectic between the intensity and the restraint, between the random and the intent, and between destruction and construction. cientist (Neurobiology) and Artist (Photography)

