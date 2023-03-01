Mocking juxtapositions

When contrasting elements enter, either by chance or deliberately, into the same frame, a juxtaposition can be created that smacks of mockery.
It may be that the photographer casually picks up a surreal detail that contradicts the rest of the image, or instead he may consciously compose the photo around an absurd juxtaposition, in any case resulting in a two-coloured, ambiguous image, imbued with the ambivalence of which puns are made.
As in a well-crafted calembour, a short circuit is created between the various components that contradict each other, creating an imbalance that makes the image dynamic, but also immobilised in the juxtaposition of the parts, and in this indecision lies the ambiguous sense of the mockery.
The series of images I present here are all taken on the street because there is no better place to catch, with an oblique glance, the flaws of irony in the texture of the usual.