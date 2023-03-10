Advertisement
We stand with 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Photo Exhibition

Imagined Landscape – Yang Yongliang

Photo of PRIVATE PRIVATE10 March 2023
0 46

Yang Yongliang’s digital Chinese landscapes have redefined traditional landscape paintings, featuring a massive amount of urban images reconstructed, and recomposed. Poetic and quaint as it appears to be when seen from a distance, it unfolds a fable of modern civilization if one takes a closer look. His works have been exhibited internationally and collected by public institutions worldwide, including Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing, Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, the British Museum in London, Paris Museum of Modern Art and National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne.

Photo exhibition: Imagined Landscape, Yang Yongliang
Location: PARIS-B, 62 R. de Turbigo, 75003 Paris, Francia
Opening: MAR 11th – AVR 22nd, 2023 • Tuesday-Saturday, 11.00 am – 7.00 pm

© Yang Yongliang, Goose, 2021. Inkjet print on paper, 130 x 90 cm. Edition of 15.
Tags
Photo of PRIVATE PRIVATE10 March 2023
0 46
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of PRIVATE

PRIVATE

PRIVATE [ photography & writing ]

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Cirque Bidon – On the…

2 December 2015

Rencontre Photographique Nature Humaine

10 March 2015

Chronicles of a time that…

13 November 2015

Salah Benacer | The 24…

23 May 2013
Check Also
Close
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using adblocking plugin in your browser.

The revenue we earn by the advertisements is used to manage this website, we request you to whitelist our website in your adblocking plugin.
😳