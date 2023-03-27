Advertisement
We stand with 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Documentary

Ballet school

Photo of Zoya Malhova Zoya Malhova27 March 2023
0 146

Ballet school of Lyudmila Dorofeeva. The Ballet project is connected with a small remote town where there is an international class ballet studio. Founder and Artistic Director – Lyudmila Dorofeeva, choreographer. Which gives children of all ages the opportunity to study, participate in competitions, contests, and perform on stage.

Thanks to the talent of an amazing person, the creative and musical development of children takes place. The project is connected with the perception of beauty in difficult times, a sense of beauty and sophistication.

Swan, Ballet, 04.03.2023
Pointe-shoes, Ballet
Ballet, Ballet
Reflection, Ballet
Pointe-shoes, Ballet
Chamomile, Ballet
Beginning, Ballet
Girl, Ballet, 04.03.2023
Tags
Photo of Zoya Malhova Zoya Malhova27 March 2023
0 146
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Zoya Malhova

Zoya Malhova

My photography is based on the concept of nature, time and how it is present in our daily life. The driving force of my work is an interest in all living things, people, their lives, their past. I am interested in how the world and life around us are changing. My work is a constant search for the best way to convey the atmosphere in which I find myself. Every photo I create is a link between the past and the present, a reflection of my skills and experience. If you stop for a moment to look at my work and reflect on the photo that I created, then I did not come all this way for nothing.

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

A moon of nickel and…

21 May 2020

Tatyana Palyga | Colorless Days

16 April 2012

Shot of the movie

5 August 2020

Bread and Blood

5 February 2020
Check Also
Close
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using adblocking plugin in your browser.

The revenue we earn by the advertisements is used to manage this website, we request you to whitelist our website in your adblocking plugin.
😳