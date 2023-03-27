Ballet school of Lyudmila Dorofeeva. The Ballet project is connected with a small remote town where there is an international class ballet studio. Founder and Artistic Director – Lyudmila Dorofeeva, choreographer. Which gives children of all ages the opportunity to study, participate in competitions, contests, and perform on stage.

Thanks to the talent of an amazing person, the creative and musical development of children takes place. The project is connected with the perception of beauty in difficult times, a sense of beauty and sophistication.

Swan, Ballet, 04.03.2023

Pointe-shoes, Ballet

Ballet, Ballet

Reflection, Ballet

Pointe-shoes, Ballet

Chamomile, Ballet

Beginning, Ballet