Photo Exhibition

Africa by Laurent Baheux

Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Follow on Twitter 6 March 2023
When Laurent Baheux photographs animals, he becomes a portrait photographer who seeks to capture the originality of his subject. “I photograph instinctively, with my guts. For me, all that matters is the encounter”, says the man who has been traveling through wild territories for more than 20 years and as close as possible to wild animals in their own environment.

Lion Simba le Magnifique 4, Tanzania 2018 © Laurent Baheux

With his dense and contrasted use of black and white, Laurent plays with shadow and light and centers his attention on posture, composition, material or texture. His settings are snapshots of life, simple and tender photographs of the daily lives of animals. “I am not a naturalist or a behaviorist. I react on instinct and I work with my gut. If I choose to take a photo, it is first of all because the scene prompted a spark, an emotion.”

Chimpanzee in a tree, Uganda 2018 © Laurent Baheux

Elephants’ silhouettes, a contemplative lion, a lazy leopard, a laughing hyena or a hippopotamus hidden under the aquatic grasses, his images are first and foremost the reflection of an incarnation. Through his singular approach entirely devoted to the subject’s personality, Laurent brings us closer to animals in spite of ourselves because he allows us to see them as sensitive individuals; entirely focused towards their survival and that of their species, inevitably confronted with the greatest extinction of our history, undeniable consequence of the madness of men.

Rhinos quartet, Kenya 2013 © Laurent Baheux

All About Photo is pleased to present ‘AFRICA’ by Laurent Baheux.
Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the month of March 2023 and includes twenty photographs from the series ‘Africa’
Sandrine Hermand-Grisel, is the curator for this month’s show.

Photo Exhibition: Africa by Laurent Baheux
March 1 – 31, 2023
Online Exhibition URL →

Buffalos after a mud bath, Kenya 2018 © Laurent Baheux
Tags
Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is a professional photographer who specializes in Fine Art Photography. She grew up in Paris, France and in London, UK before she moved to the United States with her family in 2006. She decided to use her knowledge of the photography world to become the curator of the website, All About Photo, which she founded in 2013. Much more than a cultural agenda, All About Photo is a source of information for photographers as well as a showcase platform for talented artists.

