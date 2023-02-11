Landscape photo contest

Win up to 500 € in cash + other prizes

Theme: Landscape photography. Submit with your best photographs before March 31st!

A photo book will be published with the photographs. We guarantee the publication of at least one photograph for each participant admitted to the competition.

Entry fee is 5€ for every single images you want to submit. At least one would be published in the book.

Deadline of the contest

The closing date for the competition is 31 March 2023.

Jurors

The Jury is composed by Stefano Bianchi (founder Crowdbooks Publishing, France), Emanuele Costanzo (editor of FotoCult.it, Italy), Didier Ruef (photographer, Switzerland)

Total prize: 775 € (indicative)

500 € in cash prizes offered by Fotocontest.it: of which 300 € to the 1st place winner (1 winning photograph) and 50 € each to the four (4) finalists (4 finalist photographs)

offered by Fotocontest.it: of which to the 1st place winner (1 winning photograph) and each to the four (4) finalists (4 finalist photographs) one (1) annual Platinum subscription to fotocult.it (worth 25 €) to the 1st classified and the four (4) finalists, for a total of 5 subscriptions (125 €)

to fotocult.it (worth 25 €) to the 1st classified and the four (4) finalists, for a total of 5 subscriptions (125 €) one (1) copy of the book (indicative value 30 €) to the 1st prize winner and the four (4) finalists, for a total of 5 books (indicative value 150 €)

Contest organiser

Fotocontest.it is an Italian web community of photography enthusiasts who weekly organise free photo contests since 2006, these contests are voted by the community and have no prizes (except for the glory, of course), but users love the system and participate to every contest and improve their skills.