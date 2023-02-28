In a rich-and-famous admiring society, we often overlook the contributions of everyday heroes who make our communities function. These raw but tender portraits are my humble attempt to acknowledge and celebrate my heroines – their stories and extraordinary strength of spirit in the face of hardship.
“Everyday Saints” are a series of portraits of domestic workers from wealthy Cape Town suburbs. They take the hard life with patience and acceptance, giving all and expecting nothing in return. Not only do these women make life for their employers easier, but their work continues in their own homes, where they carry on roles of mothers, wives, caregivers, and being (often unseen) pillars of their communities.
Capturing the essence of these individuals and giving them a voice through these photographs, I hope to celebrate them as appreciated and treasured members of society and let them be seen.
These are not ordinary people; these are Everyday Saints.
Leave a rating ⇣
The photographic storytelling
The written storytelling
The use of captions
PRIVATE score
PRIVATE editorial staff