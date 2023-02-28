Advertisement
Economic inequalities

Everyday Saints

Angelika Kollin 28 February 2023
In a rich-and-famous admiring society, we often overlook the contributions of everyday heroes who make our communities function. These raw but tender portraits are my humble attempt to acknowledge and celebrate my heroines – their stories and extraordinary strength of spirit in the face of hardship.

Everyday Saints Monica | January 2020 | Domestic worker Monica at her place of employment

“Everyday Saints” are a series of portraits of domestic workers from wealthy Cape Town suburbs. They take the hard life with patience and acceptance, giving all and expecting nothing in return. Not only do these women make life for their employers easier, but their work continues in their own homes, where they carry on roles of mothers, wives, caregivers, and being (often unseen) pillars of their communities.

Everyday Saints Miriam | January 2020 | Domestic worker Miriam

Capturing the essence of these individuals and giving them a voice through these photographs, I hope to celebrate them as appreciated and treasured members of society and let them be seen.

These are not ordinary people; these are Everyday Saints.

Everyday Saints Lucy | January 2020 | Shortly after giving birth to a child, Lucy was searching for employment, often a taxing full day of work.
Everyday Saints Gladys | January 2020 | Gladys was a day laborer depending on unpredictability of the weak job market
Everyday Saints Beatrice | January 2020 | Being much older, the chances of employment for Beatrice were very low in the high-unemployment Cape Town, where many young girls would be preferred for the position.
Everyday Saints Lucy | January 2020 | Due to her higher age and being an immigrant, Lucy struggled to find work.

Angelika Kollin (b. 1976) is an Estonian Fine Art/Documentary photographer currently residing in Tampa, USA. She is self-taught and engages with her passion for photography and art as a tool of exploration of interhuman connections and intimacy. The direction of her work is driven by the lifelong yearning to understand and gain a deeper perspective on human loneliness and suffering, as well as the role faith plays in overcoming it. Angelika's work's honesty and unapologetic directness is caringly softened by the aura of intimate emotions and gracious dignity. She has spent eight years living in African countries (Ghana, Namibia, and South Africa), where she explored the same topics in various cultures and economic conditions. It strengthened her belief that despite many circumstances in life, the one thing that shapes us the most is our relationship with our parents. Through intense artistic evolution, she has arrived at her current and ongoing projects - You Are My Mother/Father and the Song of Psalms. Angelika's work has been recognized by Lensculture (1 prize winner, 2020/finalist, 2022), BIFA (1st Place, 2021), Lucie Foundation (finalist, 2020), and PHMuseum (finalist, 2020), among others. Her work has been exhibited at Helsinki Foto festival, Lensculture group exhibition in New York, Cape Town (solo), OFF Foto Festival in Bratislava, FotoNostrum gallery in Barcelona, and The International Photographer group exhibition in Berlin.

