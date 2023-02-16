Discover the Spectacular Winning Images of AAP Magazine 29 Women

Women have a complex and multifaced history as both photographers and photographic subjects. In the early years of photography, women were largely underrepresented in the field, most practitioners being men. However, women were frequently the subjects of male photographers, who often used their images to reinforce traditional gender roles and societal norms.

As photography became more accessible and affordable in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, more women began to take up photography as a hobby or profession. Nevertheless, women photographers still faced barriers and biases in the field, such as discrimination in the art world, lack of representation in exhibitions and museums, and limited access to education and resources.

Despite these challenges, many women photographers made significant contributions to the field throughout the 20th century, they used photography to challenge these stereotypes, and depicted women in a more diverse and empowering way.

In recent years, there has been a renewed interest in the work of women photographers and the representation of women in photography, both as subjects and as photographers. Scholars, curators, and photographers are working to uncover and showcase the work of women photographers from the past, and there has been a growing awareness of the importance of diversity and representation in the photography world.

This 29th edition of AAP Magazine sought, not only to acknowledge the strength, beauty and resilience of women, but also their artistic poetry and talent as demonstrated by the 16 women photographers selected.

The 24 artists featured in this edition, regardless of gender, gave us – through their different approaches and techniques – a powerful tribute to women.

Although choosing the winners was undoubtedly difficult, we hope you will all enjoy this stunning group of remarkable photographers.

The Winner of AAP Magazine 29 Women is is Frieke Janssens (Belgium) with the series ‘Dianas’.

Hounds © Frieke Janssens

The Second Place Winner is Diana Cheren Nygren (USA) with the series The Persistence of Family.

Grandma’s Doll © Diana Cheren Nygren

The Third Place Winner is Norma Córdova (aka, shesaidred) (USA) with the the series ‘Red is the Color of…’

Mujer © shesaidred

The other winners featured in the Merit Award’s Gallery are: Vytenis Jankunas (USA), Xavier Blondeau (France), France Leclerc (USA), Domenico Iannantuono (Italy), Jaclyn Cori (USA), Osama Elolemy (United Arab Emirates), Lisa Murray (Australia), Praveen Emmanuel (India), Landry Major (USA), Ruth Lauer-Manenti (USA), Cara Weston (USA), Mark Chew (Australia), Stéphanie Probst (Switzerland), Orna Naor (Israel), Ilaria Miani (Italy), Susanne Middelberg (Netherlands), Julien Sunye (Netherlands), Lynn Gilbert (USA), Joseph-Philippe Bevillard (Ireland), Lynne Breitfeller (USA), Jacque Rupp (USA).

The top 3 winners will be awarded $1,000.

All winners will have their work showcased on All About Photo Winners Gallery, and published in the printed issue of AAP Magazine#29 Women.