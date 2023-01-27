Advertisement
We stand with 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Documentary

Restricted Places

Photo of Ted Ostrowski Ted Ostrowski27 January 2023
2 71

If you ever wondered how weapons are developed, defensive or offensive weapons then think of Proving Grounds. Experimental Proving Grounds tend to be in areas that have a very low population density and away from eyesight and earshot of the public. They are in wide expanses of open country and are littered with testing sites active and dormant. All of this happens outside the public eye. For good reason. In this series I am not identifying individulas or what happens at these sites, I am documenting the area and test sites dormant and active, waiting for science to evaluate the next line of defence against percieved and real threats or simply areas being reclaimed by nature long after the tests are concluded.

EPG or Experimental Proving Grounds are areas designated for the development and assessment of weapons which are offensive or defensive in nature. These Proving Grounds are off limits to all persons, unless permission is specifically granted.

Leave a rating ⇣

User Rating: 4.15 ( 8 votes)
Tags
Photo of Ted Ostrowski Ted Ostrowski27 January 2023
2 71
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support PRIVATE
Photo of Ted Ostrowski

Ted Ostrowski

I am a self taught photographer that has been working professionally since the mid 1990’s. I live and work in Canada.

2 Comments

  1. Incredible emotionality evoked from such stark simplicity and powerful contrast of light.
    Natures endurance and testament to mans encroachment.

    Reply

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Jonathan Taggart | Split Like…

30 March 2010

Cage & Bird

14 November 2019

Submit a free entry to…

8 May 2021

Teddy Seguin | Outport

1 June 2012
Check Also
Close
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using adblocking plugin in your browser.

The revenue we earn by the advertisements is used to manage this website, we request you to whitelist our website in your adblocking plugin.
😳