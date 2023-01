This little fluffy came to us when he was only a month old. He couldn’t eat from a cup. Our dog was an example to him in this. In the picture, he is serenely basking in the sun, in fact, this moment is simply caught. He does not sit still, often plays. The dog only plays hide and seek with him. If the kitten is passionate about something else, it is luck for her.

Yekaterinburg

Russian Federation