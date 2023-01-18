Girls Empowerment at grass root level In India

The status of women reflects a country’s social, economic, and mental health. In India, women have been seen as a representation of spirituality. Nevertheless, still women are denied equality and rights. They’ve been mistreated and treated unfairly compared to men. Socially negative factors like dowry, the sati-system, child marriage, and female infanticide are still very common.

Females in terms of girl or women are believed to be meant to care for the home, Kakdwip, West Bengal, India.

Most of the socially and financially backward community which is almost 52% in India, men like to refer female as Housekeeper. Women are believed to be meant to marry, care for the home and their in-laws, and sacrifice all of their goals in order to fulfill the desires of their husbands and children. This belief was passed down through generations. Additionally, families felt that only boys should be educated and allowed to pursue their dreams, keeping women out of school. Young girls were married off at an early age, sometimes against their will. They have also endured a variety of practices that dehumanize them, as well as societal indifference and rituals that are meant to confine them. They are frequently treated more like commodities than like people.

Keeping girls out of school, families felt that only boys should be educated and allowed to pursue their dreams, Kakdwip, West Bengal, India.

Kitchen fires caused by unpaid dowries, sexual assaults, rape trials, prostitution, and acid throwing are only a few examples of the violence against women in India. Additionally, child marriages still happen frequently nowadays, which is a bad thing. The suffering of the women is made worse by female infanticide, immoral behavior, and honor killings. Additionally, sex-selective abortion is a pervasive atrocity that distorts the gender ratio.

The situation started changing slowly. These ladies, who were granted parental permission to pursue an education, ended up paving the way for other women to follow. They were the ones who inspired other women and encouraged them to pursue their goals as well. They effected a transition that improved the position of women in Indian society. The women of the society started to emerge and break out of their shells as the liberation movement grew across the country. Women started to be offered more opportunities to pursue school and study. There is now no lack of women working in the legal, teaching, medical, or technical fields in India. In numerous offices and organizations across India, there are now more empowered women in higher positions.

Girls are frequently treated more like commodities than like people.

Compared to prior eras, there has been a continuous change in the standing of women. Today’s women actively participate in a variety of fields, including politics, status, the military, the economy, services, and technology. They have also made a significant contribution to sports. They have so held a respectable status in the family and society.

Still, it is difficult to put an end to crimes against women. Women are still exploited, harassed, and assaulted in India despite major improvements in their rights; examples include rape, sex discrimination, and other forms of violence. By protecting women’s autonomy and boosting their participation and authority in the household and public life, we can avoid those difficulties.

The changed situation, girls are granted parental permission to pursue their education.

Girls are inspired by the encouragement of their parents to pursue their goals.

Girls are now breaking the social barriers created for them and moving forward towards their dream destiny. Kakdwip, West Bengal, India.

Girls are now keeping pace with the boys.

Girls are now having control over their own intellectual resources an their own ideologies.

Girls are now not only involve them in education, also engage themselves in art and craft, Kakdwip, West Bengal, India.

Still, girls are facing discrimination difficulties but they are fighting to establish their position and status in the society.