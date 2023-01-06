Advertisement
Photo Exhibition

Bombay Beach by Bram Coppens

6 January 2023
All About Photo is pleased to present ‘Bombay Beach’ by Bram Coppens

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel, is the curator for this month’s show.

Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the month of January 2023 and includes 17 photographs from the series ‘Bombay Beach’

Bombay Beach

Bombay Beach is a place in Imperial County, California, USA. The population was 231 at the 2020 census. It is located on the Salton Sea, and is the lowest community in the United States, located 223 feet (68 m) below sea level.

Once a popular getaway for beachgoers until the 1980s, when the draining and increasing salinity of the Salton Sea destroyed the lake’s ecosystem and drove businesses and private landowners out of the area, rendering Bombay Beach a ghost town. Despite this, by 2018, a number of people had moved into the area, and the town’s many abandoned structures and features from its past have drawn visitors back in. Bombay Beach was “enjoying a rebirth of sorts with an influx of artists, intellectuals and hipsters who have turned it into a bohemian playground.” The Bombay Beach Biennale, an annual art festival, is held here.

Living In Los Angeles at that time I knew Salton Sea so it was on my list to visit for years. Hearing that it was turning into some sort of artist micro community triggered me to finally do that road trip and go.

Arriving there and while waiting for the perfect light situation, I was drawn by the atmosphere and the artistic community, but above all drawn by the desolate vibes.

As I wanted to translate this desolate vibe into a visually driven language and capture the authentic look and feel of the moment, I tried to steer away from any obvious new art installation and tried to focus on the dead Salton Sea part, the ghost part of the town.

The series was shot in Bombay Beach California in 2019 on Medium format analogue 6×6 film.

Photo Exhibition: Bombay Beach by Bram Coppens
January 1 – 31, 2023
Online Exhibition URL

© Bram Coppens
Tags
Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is a professional photographer who specializes in Fine Art Photography. She grew up in Paris, France and in London, UK before she moved to the United States with her family in 2006. She decided to use her knowledge of the photography world to become the curator of the website, All About Photo, which she founded in 2013. Much more than a cultural agenda, All About Photo is a source of information for photographers as well as a showcase platform for talented artists.

