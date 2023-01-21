A slight drift: dystopian details

Dystopian etymologically means ‘out of place’, and is used in medicine to define an organ that is not in its correct position; this word has since acquired another meaning, especially in the literary sphere: something disturbing because it refers to a different time or space, to a concatenation of events, alternative or parallel to our universe, and for this reason a source of a subtle sense of unease.
In some novels it is often from a detail, from a slight drift that one begins to become aware that there is something wrong, that one introduces the feeling of not being in the usual place but in an ‘other’ universe with co-ordinates that are perhaps only slightly different, but for that very reason all the more alienating.
And a detail, or a set of discordant details, is at the centre of each of the photographs I present to render a certain sense of dystopian alienation with lightness and irony.