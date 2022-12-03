Undue juxtapositions

These days, and at my age, as well as being justifiably worried and uncertain about the future, indeed precisely because of this, one must also know how to have fun and play, as and as much as one can, with what one has at one’s disposal.
The camera is the extension of the photographer’s eye, it is the means to extract from the real world, modifying them, those images that express what the photographer has already seen with his mind’s eye, and this is a fascinating game.
In the series of photos I propose here, taken this year as always mainly in my city, but not only there, I have had fun looking for arbitrary juxtapositions between different and discordant elements, which lightly and with a certain amount of malice express some of that dazed absurdity that is one of my favourite keys to understanding the contemporary world.