The hamster wheel, superfluous details

In hamster cages, there is often a swivel, a hollow wheel fixed on two pins into which the animal slips and starts to run, but obviously always stays in the same place.
The hamster has the feeling that he is running, but if he looked up he would discover that he is only seeing one thing: the walls of the cage.
It seems to me an effective metaphor for the condition in which the inhabitants of this city seem to live, asleep in abulia.
With the collection I am proposing here, I would like to try to convey the sense of this cage: I go out and take photographs, but I have the impression that I am only describing, with a little levity and irony, a few useless details, a few small irrelevant imperfections in the bars of the cage.
If the hamsters looked up, perhaps they would stop running around in the walker and start giggling: in the end we will all go to join Medusa’s head.
