The golden ape: freaks, aliens, animals, and other cheerful nightmares

A small review of objects, people, animals, both common and not, which, due to the context in which they are depicted, or their attitude, turn into alien figures, freaks, or strange creatures.
Cheerful nightmares, though, with just a hint of irony for certain slips into bad taste or vaguely surreal situations.
It is my way of sneering at the atmosphere devoid of any great idealistic impulses, civil passions or otherwise, that is lulling a largely sleepy country like ours to sleep.
An atmosphere in which even the dramas taking place elsewhere, or here before our eyes, are perceived as a vague muffled noise, whereby, to paraphrase a famous title, the sleep of reason generates little monsters.
Photography, which I conceive of not as realistic documentation but as the rendering of impressions, then becomes an ideal medium for rendering this kind of atmosphere and sensation: so intrinsically surreal it can be used to try to extract some meaning from the irrelevant, to turn the ugly into the beautiful, and as I have already said on other occasions, it can become an oxymoron, ‘much from little’.