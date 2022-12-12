Street through the eye of a migraine patient

He is a migraine patient. Most of the time he is suffering from headache.

But He has a keen interest in Street Photography and for this reason, to satisfy his thirst, recently he went to Bansberia which was one of the main city of ancient Saptagram in Hooghly, West Bengal to observe the celebration of “Kartik Puja”. In here Kartik Puja festival is celebrated like Durga puja of Kolkata.

But again his ailment did not spare him for that day also. And according to him, “when my migraine become severe, I couldn’t tolerate much light, sound or chaos. Everything become so Messy in front of my eyes like it seems to me that every noise, every light and chaos give me more and more headache and for that my eyes could not tolerate those thing and does not want to remain opened and I start to feel very dizzy.”

But still he wanted to escape from his sickness for that day through taking photographs.

And after that day when he was looking through his gallery he found some pictures of that day which he thinks exact interpretation of his situation on that day.

He thinks those pictures can best depict how he was feeling, his mood, his physical situation on that day at that place. Thus these pictures become his close to heart photographs of street for that day.

He is Agnimitra Banerjee, from Madanpur village in Nadia district in West Bengal, India. He is taking up photography from his deep interest in art and he wants to express himself through his photographs. He also wants to show the audience what he actually see or feel at any given moment.

