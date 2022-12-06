“Possible covers” is dedicated to different ways of hiding things. Sometimes this hiding could be an organic gesture, sometimes it is a necessity. But overall the layers contain another one inside. Even glance could be the way of hiding in or from the visible. Inside this serial you could wonder whether it’s something covered or it’s you who covers.

Saint-Petersburg, spring 2022

Zelenogorsk, summer 2022

Nizhniy Novgorod, spring 2022

Saint-Petersburg, late winter 2022

78 km, Saint-Petersburg, summer 2022

Pankow, Berlin, autumn 2022

Saint-Petersburg, summer 2022

Berlin, autumn 2022

78 km, Saint-Petersburg, summer 2022

Stone town, autumn 2022