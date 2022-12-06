We stand with 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Surrealism

Possible covers

Photo of Sta Nymch / Myachina Anastasiya Sta Nymch / Myachina Anastasiya6 December 2022
0 138

“Possible covers” is dedicated to different ways of hiding things. Sometimes this hiding could be an organic gesture, sometimes it is a necessity. But overall the layers contain another one inside. Even glance could be the way of hiding in or from the visible. Inside this serial you could wonder whether it’s something covered or it’s you who covers.

Saint-Petersburg, spring 2022
Zelenogorsk, summer 2022
Nizhniy Novgorod, spring 2022
Saint-Petersburg, late winter 2022
78 km, Saint-Petersburg, summer 2022
Pankow, Berlin, autumn 2022
Saint-Petersburg, summer 2022
Berlin, autumn 2022
78 km, Saint-Petersburg, summer 2022
Stone town, autumn 2022

Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support PRIVATE
Tags
Photo of Sta Nymch / Myachina Anastasiya Sta Nymch / Myachina Anastasiya6 December 2022
0 138
Photo of Sta Nymch / Myachina Anastasiya

Sta Nymch / Myachina Anastasiya

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

I Dreamed I Dream [A…

30 September 2019

Area_Zero0

5 July 2019

Suk Kuhn Oh | The…

31 March 2011

Have you seen außerirdischen Troll?

15 February 2019
Check Also
Close
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using adblocking plugin in your browser.

The revenue we earn by the advertisements is used to manage this website, we request you to whitelist our website in your adblocking plugin.
😳