One Photo Story

Leadenhall Lovers?

Photo of StreetMax 21 StreetMax 2131 December 2022
0 84

There is, for sure, a narrative tension here, implied in the apparent psychological interplay between the two main male and female characters. The way her bare arm and watch necessarily align to the edge of the frame, suggests she has a finite amount of time. His attraction to her may be signaled by the row of X’s rising behind him. The third white shirted figure, carrying a camera, makes for a line of continuity; a mirror image of the photographer perhaps, recording the scene from another perspective.

26/05/2017

London

United Kingdom

This photo “Leadenhall260517” was shot, as the title suggests, on 26th May 2017 in Leadenhall, London.

Tags
Photo of StreetMax 21

StreetMax 21

Born in Scotland, he has shown in festivals and group shows internationally as well as in galleries in the UK, US, Hungary, Greece, Italy and Spain. A Juror’s Pick in the LensCulture Street Photography Awards, 2017, he won the Best Series award at Streetfoto, San Francisco, as well as being the series winner in the 13th Pollux Awards, Street category in 2019. He is a member of iN-PUBLiC.

