Leadenhall Lovers?

There is, for sure, a narrative tension here, implied in the apparent psychological interplay between the two main male and female characters. The way her bare arm and watch necessarily align to the edge of the frame, suggests she has a finite amount of time. His attraction to her may be signaled by the row of X’s rising behind him. The third white shirted figure, carrying a camera, makes for a line of continuity; a mirror image of the photographer perhaps, recording the scene from another perspective.

London

United Kingdom

This photo “Leadenhall260517” was shot, as the title suggests, on 26th May 2017 in Leadenhall, London.