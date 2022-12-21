We stand with 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Photo Exhibition

Le Japon en duo

Photo of Galerie Le Reverbere Galerie Le Reverbere21 December 2022
0 69

Extension of the exhibition until Saturday, March 11, 2023

Japan as a duo:

• One, Marc RIBOUD, in black and white, traveled to Japan in 1958 – series to be (re)discovered – would have been 100 years old in 2023. The other, 50 years old, Géraldine LAY, in color, left at random from her itineraries four times three weeks (from 2016 to 2019) to discover this archipelago.
• Each one in front of this unknown, without protocol and without premeditated expectation, lets the fragility of its perception direct the discovery.

© Marc Riboud / Fonds – Marc Riboud au MNAAG. Dans un grand magasin de Tokyo, qui vend des robes de style occidental. Japon, 1958 Courtesy Galerie Le Réverbère

Photo Exhibition: Le Japon en duo
Dates: Extension of the exhibition until Saturday, March 11, 2023
Venue: Galerie Le Réverbère (38 rue Burdeau, Lyon 69001, France), GoogleMap

Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support PRIVATE
Tags
Photo of Galerie Le Reverbere Galerie Le Reverbere21 December 2022
0 69
Photo of Galerie Le Reverbere

Galerie Le Reverbere

Since 1981, Le Réverbère stands up with stubbornness for contemporary photography and itsvarious expressions, with a keen, demanding and uncompromising outlook inherited from its cofounders, Catherine Dérioz and Jacques Damez.

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Usimages, un parcours photographique à…

4 April 2015

Build and Destroy – David…

1 September 2016

PUTPUT, Coffee for Oppenheim

30 December 2016

In abstentia

22 August 2014
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using adblocking plugin in your browser.

The revenue we earn by the advertisements is used to manage this website, we request you to whitelist our website in your adblocking plugin.
😳