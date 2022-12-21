Extension of the exhibition until Saturday, March 11, 2023

Japan as a duo:

• One, Marc RIBOUD, in black and white, traveled to Japan in 1958 – series to be (re)discovered – would have been 100 years old in 2023. The other, 50 years old, Géraldine LAY, in color, left at random from her itineraries four times three weeks (from 2016 to 2019) to discover this archipelago.

• Each one in front of this unknown, without protocol and without premeditated expectation, lets the fragility of its perception direct the discovery.

© Marc Riboud / Fonds – Marc Riboud au MNAAG. Dans un grand magasin de Tokyo, qui vend des robes de style occidental. Japon, 1958 Courtesy Galerie Le Réverbère

Photo Exhibition: Le Japon en duo

Venue: Galerie Le Réverbère (38 rue Burdeau, Lyon 69001, France), GoogleMap