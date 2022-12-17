We stand with 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Documentary

Industrial Nostalgia

Photo of Raj Tambade Raj Tambade17 December 2022
0 168

The photographs are from a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage ‘Zollverein’, an enormous former coal mining industrial site in Germany partially adapted into a museum and the rest reformed into a park.

This series, inspired by Bernd & Hilla Becher’s work of ‘The Water Towers 1972-2009’, should be seen as an attempt to be an extension to their collection. The pictures are more of a critique of the monumentalisation or the museumification of the past. It is a stroll through the late 19th-century industrial labyrinth to glorify what was once a state-of-the-art mining complex, now an unfathomable creature decomposing in the wild, or at least staged to appear.

It is impossible to perceive this totality, not just through naked eyes but through any digital lens. Every part of a ‘whole’ seen in the pictures extends beyond the frame. Today, the maze-like Folly presents itself as a never-ending installation showcasing century-old machinery, mine-workers overalls, Fossils, minerals, etc., an act of cultural regeneration.

Where I keep running nowhere.
Where I try to put the pieces together.
Where Alice never came back.
Where I feel frigid throughout the year.
Where I cannot dive into our pool.
Where I repeat my mistakes.
Where people speak what they think.
Where you forgot to kill the engine.
Where I lost the needle.
Where I met you at the zoo

Leave a rating ⇣

User Rating: 4.07 ( 9 votes)

Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support PRIVATE
Tags
Photo of Raj Tambade Raj Tambade17 December 2022
0 168
Photo of Raj Tambade

Raj Tambade

Raj Tambade (MA Arch and Urban Design) is an architectural designer and amateur photographer from India currently based in Düsseldorf, Germany. His works are an investigation of the established beliefs of architecture and documentation, through operating permutations and combinations of design mediums, where erratic minor decisions lead to either astounding or catastrophic derivatives of realities

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

XLVI

21 February 2019

Darkness and light in Berlin

18 December 2015

PRIVATE 27 | GermanViews

22 March 2004

Area_Zero0

5 July 2019
Check Also
Close
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using adblocking plugin in your browser.

The revenue we earn by the advertisements is used to manage this website, we request you to whitelist our website in your adblocking plugin.
😳