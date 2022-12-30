We stand with 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Photo Exhibition

DIY #11

Photo of Gabriele Lopez Gabriele Lopez Follow on Twitter 30 December 2022
0 102

On 14th January we are happy to invite everyone to our 11th appointment of our DIY Nights, dedicated to the world of self publishing but, more important, a re-start after difficult times for these activities.

This is a no-profit event, with free access and some free drinks for a chance of meeting and build the next adventures in the form of self-published works.

We will host the open-call results  with a publication and exhibition, that was screamed on these pages, a collaboration with MEP available for free until copies will be over, self published works, pictures on the walls and good music…

Informations are on our DIY Website!

We hope to see many of you there!

Photo Exhibition: DIY #11
Dates: 14 Gennaio 2023
Venue: Auryn Via Savona 97 Milano, Italy Map It

From one of our DIY Nights…
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support PRIVATE
Tags
Photo of Gabriele Lopez Gabriele Lopez Follow on Twitter 30 December 2022
0 102
Photo of Gabriele Lopez

Gabriele Lopez

Gabriele Lopez, class 1974. I started to take photographs as a child, with a Polaroid camera that was a gift for an occasion that I forgot. With that simple camera I started to record what was around me. Today not that much has changed in this sense. The photography I love is a daily diary, fragments of pictures, that together mean the sense of my existence, my way of expressing, understand and live life itself, fixing what I want to live again.

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

The first solo show in…

24 January 2018

In the room

25 March 2015

Napoli: Visual Story-Telling, workshop with…

10 February 2015

Real and metaphorical sunsets

22 November 2022
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using adblocking plugin in your browser.

The revenue we earn by the advertisements is used to manage this website, we request you to whitelist our website in your adblocking plugin.
😳