On 14th January we are happy to invite everyone to our 11th appointment of our DIY Nights, dedicated to the world of self publishing but, more important, a re-start after difficult times for these activities.

This is a no-profit event, with free access and some free drinks for a chance of meeting and build the next adventures in the form of self-published works.

We will host the open-call results with a publication and exhibition, that was screamed on these pages, a collaboration with MEP available for free until copies will be over, self published works, pictures on the walls and good music…

Informations are on our DIY Website!

We hope to see many of you there!

Photo Exhibition: DIY #11

Dates: 14 Gennaio 2023

Venue: Auryn Via Savona 97 Milano, Italy Map It

From one of our DIY Nights…